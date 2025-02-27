First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $102,000 Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 642.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WMS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $113.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average is $136.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.75 and a 12 month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Stories

