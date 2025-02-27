First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.75 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.35.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.