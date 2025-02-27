DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,102 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5,456.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,522 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after acquiring an additional 876,739 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,143,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,659,000 after acquiring an additional 739,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2,083.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 387,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 369,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,794. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.06.

DexCom Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

