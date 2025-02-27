D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 23.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,292.84. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BCC opened at $104.03 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $102.27 and a 1-year high of $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

