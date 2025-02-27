Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPNG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

