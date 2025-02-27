Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 927 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,093,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,931 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $403,898,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $230,988,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

DOC opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

