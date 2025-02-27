Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stake Lessened by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,291,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 34.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 624.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at $631,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL stock opened at $338.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.09. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $332.04 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

