Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,328 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 84.2% during the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,711,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,477,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,537,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth $163,938,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in XPO by 12,923.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 837,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,824,000 after purchasing an additional 830,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE XPO opened at $122.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.63 and a 200-day moving average of $130.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.03 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on XPO

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.