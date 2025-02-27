Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,180.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,857,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,150 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,827,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 454.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,995,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,929,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $139.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $330.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $145.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

