53,784 Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Mattel by 42.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 74.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Mattel by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

