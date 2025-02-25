D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $732,000 Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 146.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Everest Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $749,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $340.50 on Tuesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $327.37 and a one year high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.98 and its 200 day moving average is $370.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

