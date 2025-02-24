CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $365,000 in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.33.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total value of $2,560,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,013,899.56. The trade was a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 3.7 %

GPI opened at $451.10 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.77 and a 1-year high of $490.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.44%.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

