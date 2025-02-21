Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for JLL FY2024 Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.46. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $13.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.13 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

NYSE JLL opened at $271.88 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $171.45 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

