Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Insider Stephen John Ellwood Purchases 1,500 Shares

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) insider Stephen John Ellwood purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £4,920 ($6,234.16).

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

LON:WYN opened at GBX 328.75 ($4.17) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.58. Wynnstay Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 270 ($3.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 407.88 ($5.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 301.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 317.39.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 23.78 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Wynnstay Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.97%. Analysts forecast that Wynnstay Group Plc will post 24.9054054 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wynnstay Group from GBX 470 ($5.96) to GBX 430 ($5.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wynnstay Group

About Wynnstay Group

(Get Free Report)

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.