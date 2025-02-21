What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for VNDA Q1 Earnings?

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $261.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 227,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 668,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 269,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

