What is Cormark’s Forecast for TSE:HPS FY2024 Earnings?

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hammond Power Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk forecasts that the company will earn $5.84 per share for the year. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Hammond Power Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

About Hammond Power Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.