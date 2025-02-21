Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA) Receives $4.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.06.

VZLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Vizsla Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Vizsla Silver in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE VZLA opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 0.90. Vizsla Silver has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vizsla Silver by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,162,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 787,908 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 132,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,414,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 283,052 shares during the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

