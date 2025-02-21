Stuart Stanyard Acquires 20,000 Shares of LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) Stock

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Stanyard purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,191.59).

LPA Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of LPA opened at GBX 60 ($0.76) on Friday. LPA Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 80 ($1.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.63.

LPA Group (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. LPA Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, research analysts predict that LPA Group Plc will post 1.9765494 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LPA Group

LPA Group plc (AIM: LPA) is an innovation-led engineering specialist in electronic and electro-mechanical components and systems.

Focused on transport (rail and aviation), defence, infrastructure and industrial markets and supplying into hostile and challenging environments, LPA is known for engineering solutions to improve product reliability, reduce maintenance and life cycle costs.

The Group has three sites across the UK, selling to customers in the UK and overseas.

