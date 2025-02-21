Serve Robotics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 29,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 95% compared to the average volume of 14,976 call options.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 31,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $362,099.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,346,998 shares in the company, valued at $38,122,307.22. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Touraj Parang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,163,439 shares in the company, valued at $15,113,072.61. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,793 shares of company stock worth $2,733,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth $68,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Serve Robotics Price Performance
SERV opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. Serve Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $24.35.
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
