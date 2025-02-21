Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS.
Ferroglobe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $682.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $6.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ferroglobe Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is a positive change from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is 20.83%.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.
