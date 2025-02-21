Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CRC Earnings

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for California Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

NYSE CRC opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. California Resources has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $60.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,345,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,953,000 after buying an additional 225,620 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,818,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,800,000 after purchasing an additional 845,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,021,000 after acquiring an additional 168,278 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,327,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,785,000 after buying an additional 290,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,344,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other California Resources news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $883,762.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,269.20. This represents a 34.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

