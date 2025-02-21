Richard John Jeffery Purchases 145 Shares of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery bought 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($191.08).

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ActiveOps alerts:

On Friday, January 17th, Richard John Jeffery purchased 143 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($190.26).

On Tuesday, December 17th, Richard John Jeffery acquired 134 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($190.17).

ActiveOps Stock Performance

Shares of LON AOM opened at GBX 105 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ActiveOps Plc has a one year low of GBX 94 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 143 ($1.81). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.86. The company has a market capitalization of £74.93 million, a P/E ratio of 91.32 and a beta of 0.40.

ActiveOps Company Profile

ActiveOps’ offerings provide predictive and prescriptive insight to help service operations make better decisions – faster. The Company’s AI-powered SaaS solutions are underpinned by 15+ years of operational data and its AOM methodology that’s proven to drive cross department decision-making.

With Decision Intelligence, ActiveOps’ customers deliver MORE – release 20%+ capacity within the first 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ActiveOps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActiveOps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.