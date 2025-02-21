Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PROF FY2024 Earnings

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst M. Freeman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.27). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Profound Medical Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of PROF opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $223.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Profound Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $6,577,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,826,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $3,680,000. Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth $3,642,000. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,087,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

