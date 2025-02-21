Q1 EPS Estimate for Target Hospitality Lowered by Analyst

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target Hospitality in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

TH has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

NASDAQ TH opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $974.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.07. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.