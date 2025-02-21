Q1 Earnings Forecast for TC Energy Issued By Atb Cap Markets

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$73.25.

Shares of TRP opened at C$64.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The stock has a market cap of C$66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.91. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.83 and a 52 week high of C$70.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Michele L. Waters bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.68 per share, with a total value of C$98,630.90. Also, Senior Officer Stanley G. Chapman Iii sold 267,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.51, for a total value of C$17,785,898.39. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,865 shares of company stock valued at $842,818 and have sold 272,935 shares valued at $18,128,828. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

