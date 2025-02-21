MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $83.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $72.79 and a 1-year high of $104.76.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.15%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

