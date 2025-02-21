Michael Ian Rawlinson Purchases 9,850 Shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1) Stock

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ian Rawlinson bought 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,897 ($25,211.61).

Adriatic Metals Stock Down 0.7 %

Adriatic Metals stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.70) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 205.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 191.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a current ratio of 10.29. Adriatic Metals PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 124.20 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 253.50 ($3.21). The firm has a market cap of £870.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research report on Tuesday.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT, LSE:ADT1, OTCQX:ADMLF) is a precious and base metals developer that is advancing the world-class Vares Silver Project in Bosnia & Herzegovina, as well as the Raska Zinc-Silver Project in Serbia.

The Vares Project 2021 Definitive Feasibility Study boasts robust economics of US$1,062 million post-tax NPV8, 134% post-tax IRR and a capex of US$168 million.

Featured Stories

