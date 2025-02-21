Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 276.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 267 ($3.38).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.36) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £2,470.78 ($3,130.74). Also, insider John Kingman purchased 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £1,646.80 ($2,086.67). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,880 shares of company stock worth $658,614. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 238.20 ($3.02) on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 211.40 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 266.20 ($3.37). The firm has a market cap of £13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 227.39.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

