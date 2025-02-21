Insider Buying: Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) insider June Ang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £34,300 ($43,461.73).

Pacific Assets Trading Down 0.6 %

Pacific Assets stock opened at GBX 345 ($4.37) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 362.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 369.42. Pacific Assets has a 52 week low of GBX 340 ($4.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 390 ($4.94). The stock has a market cap of £415.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.38.

About Pacific Assets

Read More

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

