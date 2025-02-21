Head to Head Review: 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) vs. Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of 1847 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of 1847 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lichen China has a beta of -1.08, meaning that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1847 has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lichen China and 1847’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lichen China N/A N/A N/A 1847 -49.35% N/A -136.22%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lichen China $39.76 million 0.16 $8.34 million N/A N/A 1847 $68.68 million 0.06 -$30.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lichen China and 1847″s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lichen China has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1847.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials. It also provides Lichen Education Accounting Practice System V1.0, a financial and taxation training software, and academic affairs management system to partnered institutions under the partnership agreements, as well as offers software installation, training, and after sales technical and maintenance support services. Lichen China Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Jinjiang, China.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

