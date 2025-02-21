Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $75.39 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 4.0 %

FLGT stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $509.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.39. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

In related news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $40,665.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,762.86. This trade represents a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,413 shares of company stock valued at $62,321. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

