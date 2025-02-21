Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Air Canada Q1 Earnings

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Air Canada to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Air Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.20.

Shares of AC opened at C$17.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.37. The company has a market cap of C$6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.47 and a twelve month high of C$26.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Canada

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.71, for a total transaction of C$130,246.80. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

