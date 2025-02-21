Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

CCHGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

