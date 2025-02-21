Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 167 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 167 ($2.12).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.90) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,624 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £1,997.52 ($2,531.07). Insiders have acquired a total of 5,096 shares of company stock worth $658,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

LON:CNA opened at GBX 143.55 ($1.82) on Tuesday. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 112.99 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 155.30 ($1.97). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.66. The firm has a market cap of £7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 19 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 5.39%.

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

