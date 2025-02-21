Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Receives $24.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BNTC

Benitec Biopharma Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L acquired 27,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,971.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,981,725 shares in the company, valued at $87,639,340.50. The trade was a 0.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 127.5% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 65,319 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter worth $274,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,829,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 31.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,939,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,643 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benitec Biopharma

(Get Free Report

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.