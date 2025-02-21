Atb Cap Markets Comments on Enbridge’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Monday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a C$64.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.23.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$59.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$45.39 and a 1-year high of C$65.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total transaction of C$66,293.64. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.98%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

