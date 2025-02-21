Analysts Set Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Shares of ARTV stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $17.31.
Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
