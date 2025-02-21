Analysts Set Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,774,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $304,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $166,000.

Shares of ARTV stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $17.31.

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

