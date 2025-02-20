Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 5,209 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 17,100.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,825.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.15.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $439,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,784.24. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 180.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

