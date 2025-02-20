Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $676,000 Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EnerSys by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,724 shares in the company, valued at $20,674,467.24. This represents a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.37.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

