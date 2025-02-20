US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00. Approximately 3,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.84.

US Vegan Climate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68.

Get US Vegan Climate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of US Vegan Climate ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Vegan Climate ETF stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.01% of US Vegan Climate ETF worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About US Vegan Climate ETF

The US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the US Vegan Climate index. The fund seeks to track a principles-based index of U.S. equities weighted by market-cap. VEGN was launched on Sep 9, 2019 and is managed by Beyond.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Vegan Climate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Vegan Climate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.