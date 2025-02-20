Robert W. Baird Increases Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $125.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.93.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $298.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $129.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

