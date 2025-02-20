Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,284 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $26,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 738.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $75.62 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

