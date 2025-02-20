RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Position Lessened by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 10,875.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RadNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RadNet

In related news, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $1,004,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,519.85. This represents a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on RadNet from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

RadNet Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $93.65. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -918.58 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

