Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ORMP opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $93.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.66. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 837,153 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.