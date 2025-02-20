Investors Purchase High Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENB. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 55.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 155.81%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

