Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2025

Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNWGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $6.98. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 563,691 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

