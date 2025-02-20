CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $87.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.15.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $439,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,784.24. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,203,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,783,000 after buying an additional 418,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,059,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,987,000 after buying an additional 722,153 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,032,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,578,000 after buying an additional 4,345,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,475,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,678,000 after buying an additional 166,769 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,313,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,781,000 after purchasing an additional 379,787 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

