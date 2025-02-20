CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $22.90. 12,296 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 10,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

CBS Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

