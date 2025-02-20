Blue Trust Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,570,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9,108.7% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 574,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,440,000 after purchasing an additional 568,563 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 38.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,660,000 after purchasing an additional 282,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 67.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 658,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,333,000 after purchasing an additional 264,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7,667.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 163,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000,000 after purchasing an additional 161,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.91.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $143.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $255,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,296.64. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

