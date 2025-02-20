Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avnet were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Avnet by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 130,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.